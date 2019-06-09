Eye on polls, Uddhav, Aaditya to visit drought-hit areas of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena announced on Friday that its chief, Uddhav Thackeray, and leader Aaditya Thackeray will visit drought-affected areas of the state on Sunday. The Sena will distribute food grains to farmers staying in fodder camps and cooking supplies to farmers in these areas.

Thackeray will kick-off the initiative on Sunday at Salegaon village in Jalna. “Uddhav ji will visit villages in the drought-affected Marathwada region. He will start from Jalna and then go to villages in Aurangabad. Food grains will be distributed at the fodder camps and cooking supplies will be provided in villages,” said Anil Desai, party secretary and Rajya Sabha member. There are 34 fodder camps in Jalna and 28 in Aurangabad.

The Sena said it would distribute food grains and cooking supplies in villages in Ahmednagar, Satara, Solapur, Sangli, Beed, Aurangabad, Pune, Jalna and Osmanabad districts of the state, which are expected to provide for the farmers for 10 days. This is expected to help over 2 lakh farmers in these areas. “Uddhav ji is not someone who believes doing ‘drought-tours’ like other political leaders. Even in January, when he visited the drought-affected areas, food supplies were distributed,” a party functionary said.

Party functionariesYuva Sena chief Aaditya will be in Solapur district on Sunday. He will also travel to Mohol, Solapur South and North, Akkalkot and Barshi.

With the state elections just four months away, drought is expected to be a key poll issue

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 05:40 IST