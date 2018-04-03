Fadnavis to inaugurate 20 projects in Thane on Saturday

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate more than 20 projects in Thane on Saturday, said Thane municipal commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal on Monday.

The list also includes laying the foundation stone of waterfront development project.

An official from the Thane civic body said, “Fadnavis will visit the city to lay the foundation of around 20 to 25 developmental projects. Some of the projects include waterfront development project, installation of 10 megawatt power generation plant, solar panels on civic schools, installation of 100 CCTV cameras, citywide Wi-Fi network, digital hospital management system, new sewerage network, MRI and CT scan machine inauguration and traffic theme park.”

With the CM coming to inaugurate the projects, the drift between Jaiswal and the Shiv Sena, which is ruling the Thane Municipal Corporation, is likely to widen. The Sena mayor, Meenakshi Shinde, and Jaiswal have been at loggerheads for the past few days over the functioning of the general body meeting. Jaiswal’s instruction to his officials to boycott the general body meeting last week did not go down well with the mayor.

Shinde said she was not aware of Saturday’s event. “I have not yet got the invite,” she said.