Fire breaks out at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) early on Sunday morning. No casualties were reported, according to fire officials.

The blaze, which broke out around 6.20am, occurred because the garbage caught fire owing to the rise in temperature. However it was doused in 10-15 minutes, the officials said.

Shashikant Kale, chief fire official, Thane fire brigade, said, “With the temperature rising day by day, such fire incidents are bound to happen. The forest has become dry. However, the fire only spread to a few metres.We have alerted our officials regarding the same so that no fire breaks out again.”

A Thane forest range officer said, “In no time we alerted the fire department and there was no major loss. We are in discussion with higher officials to avoid such fires in the future.”

On April 5, a major fire broke out in the evening in Yeoor forest range at Manpada area in Thane. No casualty was reported. Nishant Bangera, a 27-year-old resident of Manpada, said, “Since the forest has become dry, there are greater chances of forest fire now.”

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 23:10 IST