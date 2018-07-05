First merit list for Mumbai’s junior college admissions out; cut-offs higher than last year

The first merit list for admissions to junior colleges in the city was declared at 11am on Thursday.

Students looking to get into First Year Junior College (FYJC) could log on and access the list put up on the state education department’s website to check the college allotted to them.

As expected, the cut-offs in some of the more prominent colleges have risen compared to 2017.

Vile Parle’s Mithibai college recorded a spike in the cut-offs across all three streams by 3% to 4%, closing its first list this year at 87.2%, 88.4% and 90.3% for arts, science and commerce, respectively. “As expected, cut-offs have gone up significantly as there are a greater number of high scorers in the city,” said Rajpal Hande, principal, Mithibai college.

At PACE junior colleges in Andheri, Borivli and Dadar, which are popular among engineering aspirants, cut-offs for the science stream were between 91% and 93%.

The office of the deputy director will share data on all allocations made under the first list on Thursday evening.

Students will get four days, until July 9, to confirm their admissions in the colleges they have been allotted.