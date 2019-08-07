Flood waters wash out train tracks on Mumbai-Goa route, traffic hit for 3 hours

mumbai

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:21 IST

Train traffic on busy Mumbai-Goa route was suspended for three hours after a part of the tracks was washed away by flood waters on Wednesday morning. The incident affected train movement on the Konkan Railway network.

Train movement has already hit on this route for the past three days due to landslide between Jite and Aapta stations on Central Railway section on Sunday.

Following heavy rains in the area, a 10-metre-long stretch of the tracks was washed away between Kudal and Zarap stations around 8 am on Wednesday, said Konkan Railway officials.

“A watchman noticed that the tracks were washed away and immediately alerted the people concerned,” said a senior Konkan Railway officer.

LK Verma, chief spokesperson of Konkan Railway, said they immediately rushed people to the spot and restoration work begun. “After restoration, the track was declared safe for train movement at 10.30 am and first train passed from the section at 11am,” he said.

Konkan Railway route spread from between Roha in Maharashtra to Mangalore in Karnataka passes through one of the challenging terrains in the country with many rivers, gorges and mountains. The route becomes more dangerous during monsoon and trains are run at a slower speed. .

