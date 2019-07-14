In Mumbai’s Kandivli, container runs over guard at Metro site

A 45-year-old watchman was killed in a freak mishap at a Metro construction site in Kandivli (West) on Friday afternoon. Gaddamedi Kumaraiya, the victim, was killed after metal barricades crashed on him and, causing him to get run over by a container.

The Kandivli police arrested the driver of the container for negligence later the same day.

Kumaraiya was guarding his post at the construction site near Atharva College when the incident took place around 3.30pm, police said. When the accused driver, whose name police have not revealed, was driving the container to the site, the vehicle got entangled in a rope near the construction site’s gate. The rope was tied to a pillar and was also touching the metal barricades next to the gate, police said.

They said despite the vehicle’s path being obstructed, the driver did not stop the vehicle and continued to drive. The mishap caused the barricades to crash on Kumaraiya, who was standing near the gate. He fell on the ground and the container mowed him down, officials said.

Kumaraiya’s colleague subsequently recorded his statement with the police. Following this, the police registered a case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving against the driver. The driver was produced before a local metropolitan court on Saturday.

Police said although prima facie there appears to be a case of negligence from the driver, they are investigating if anyone else was negligent during the construction.

