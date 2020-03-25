Non-bailable warrants issued against Iqbal Mirchi’s wife, sons

mumbai

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 00:49 IST

ED had filed a complaint against Mirchi’s wife, Hajra Memon, and two sons, Asif and Junaid, along with 13 other accused in December last year, stating that Mirchi had bought properties in India using money earned through illegal activities, and later sold them for redevelopment. In their complaint filed in December 2019, the agency had named Memon, Asif, and Junaid as accused in the case as they were the beneficiaries of the assets earned by Mirchi through proceeds of crime. They have been listed as the top three accused in the complaint submitted by the agency before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court. ED had last week approached the court for warrants against three as they failed to appear before the court or investigating authorities, despite receiving several summonses.

The special court, while allowing the plea, observed that the accused did not appear despite being served summonses.

“Hence issue open-ended warrants against them,” the court said. The Central agency has alleged that Mirchi had purchased three properties — Sea View, Marium Lodge, and Rabia Mansion in Worli — in 1986.

Officers claimed that Mirchi was involved in narcotics smuggling and operated an extortion racket for years. ED listed eight cases to prove his involvement in criminal activities since 1984. A case filed in 1994 at MRA Marg police station was taken as the base case to initiate a money-laundering inquiry against him.