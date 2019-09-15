Kurla man held for sexually assaulting teenager in toilet

mumbai

A 31-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old mentally-challenged boy in a public toilet in Kurla’s Nehru Nagar on Friday.

According to Nehru Nagar police, the accused works in a chappal-manufacturing unit and lives in the same neighbourhood as the teenager.

The accused took the boy to a nearby toilet and sexually assaulted him after bolting the door from inside. The incident came to light when a man knocked on the toilet door but there was no response.

“The man repeatedly knocked and forced the accused to open the door only two find the duo inside,” said an officer from Nehru Nagar police station.

The boy told the man that the accused had done “dirty things”, following which the accused was caught and handed over to the police.

The police are investigating if the accused had previously raped the boy in the same manner. “The boy knows the accused as they live nearby,” said the officer. A medical examination of the boy was conducted and the police have recorded the statement of the witnesses.

A case was filed at the Nehru Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

