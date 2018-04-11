Labourer falls to death from 20th floor in Mumbai, two booked

A 28-year-old labourer fell to death from the 20th floor of an under-construction building on Monday in Malad (West).

According to police, Abu Tahir, 28, and his younger brother Sarfaraz Tahir, 20, were working at the site.

Abu, who was on the 20th floor, stepped onto the makeshift lift – temporarily built for carrying cement and other materials – lost his balance and fell. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

A police officer from Malwani police station said, “We have conducted an autopsy and handed over the body to his family. We have booked the site supervisor and the contractor because they failed to take adequate safety measures to prevent such accidental deaths. We will soon arrest them and produce them before a magistrate court.”