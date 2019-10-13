London-bound flight aborts take-off after snag in Mumbai

mumbai

A London-bound British Airways flight aborted its take-off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at the last minute on Saturday owing to an engine snag. As a result, the flight was delayed by more than five hours, said a source.

“British Airways flight BA 134 was forced to reject take-off for London at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here as the aircraft engine developed a snag. The aircraft came back to the bay and all the passengers escaped unhurt,” said the source.

The airline’s spokesperson, in a brief statement, said the aircraft returned after an indication of a “minor technical” issue, without giving details such as the number of passengers on board or even the flight number. “The aircraft returned to stand after an indication of a minor technical issue, where it was met by the emergency services as a precaution. A team of highly skilled engineers inspected the aircraft and confirmed it is safe to fly,” the spokesperson said.

The airline apologised to the passengers for the delay and they are currently on their way to Heathrow, he said on Saturday evening. Bharat Vasani, partner of leading law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, tweeted, “More than 300 passengers are stuck inside British Airways Mumbai-London flight BA 134 since 11.30 am. “Commander aborted take-off due to a problem with the left engine of Boeing 787 aircraft. Aircraft stopped with violent jerks. No one allowed to disembark for last 2 hours,” he said.

