Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra adds 7,975 new Covid 1-9 cases; 233 more die

Maharashtra adds 7,975 new Covid 1-9 cases; 233 more die

A total of 3,606 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of recovered persons to 1,52,613 the department said in a statement.

mumbai Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:51 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
There are 1,11,801 active cases in the state at present,(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally rose to 2,75,640 on Wednesday with the addition of 7,975 new cases, while the death toll inched towards the 11,000-mark, the health department said.

With 233 new deaths in a day, the state’s fatality count increased to 10,928, the department said.

There are 1,11,801 active cases in the state at present, it added.

