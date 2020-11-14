e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra celebrates Diwali in toned-down manner amid Covid-19

Maharashtra celebrates Diwali in toned-down manner amid Covid-19

This year, Laxmi Pujan, the main day of Diwali, and Naraka Chaturdashi, are being celebrated on the same day on Saturday.

mumbai Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 16:58 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
Early morning ‘Diwali Pahat’ cultural programmes in major cities across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nashik, have become an integral part of the festival.
Early morning ‘Diwali Pahat’ cultural programmes in major cities across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nashik, have become an integral part of the festival.(PTI)
         

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Saturday with fervour, but in a subdued manner under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, Laxmi Pujan, the main day of Diwali, and Naraka Chaturdashi, are being celebrated on the same day on Saturday.

In Maharashtra, families celebrate this day by getting up early in the morning and having an ‘abhyanga snan’ (ritual bath) as per the custom. People light earthen lamps, adorn the balconies with ‘akash kandil’ (sky lantern) and colourful rangoli patterns are drawn at the entrance of houses.

Early morning ‘Diwali Pahat’ cultural programmes in major cities across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nashik, have become an integral part of the festival.

However, these programmes were missing this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nevertheless, some organisations conducted online programmes, like musical events and interviews.

Masunda Lake in Thane city and Phadke Road in Dombivli (in Thane district) are famous spots for such programmes, where people gather in large numbers to enjoy the cultural extravaganza. However, such celebrations were cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

Even as the Maharashtra government has not banned firecrackers, the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a ban on the use of crackers and fireworks in the city to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The civic body has, however, allowed use of ‘mild firecrackers’ on Laxmi Pujan, saying Mumbaikars can use anar (cracker known for a sparkling display and showers of coloured sparks upwards) and ‘fulzadi’ (sparklers) at their private premises.

In a recent review meeting with senior Covid-19 task force members on the preparedness for a possible second wave, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said firecrackers could have an adverse effect on lungs.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 17,40,461 coronavirus positive cases, while 45,809 people have so far died due to the infection.

tags
top news
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
All states called: What lies next for Trump and Biden?
All states called: What lies next for Trump and Biden?
No alliance with major parties: Akhilesh reveals 2022 election plan
No alliance with major parties: Akhilesh reveals 2022 election plan
‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir
‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir
All players test negative for Covid-19, India start outdoor training in Aus
All players test negative for Covid-19, India start outdoor training in Aus
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In