Maharashtra CM threatening people about shifting Nanar project to Gujarat, says NCP chief

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday accused chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis of threatening people that the controversial mega oil refinery project at Nanar would be shifted to Gujarat if it was opposed by NCP.

Even if it shifted to Gujarat or any other state, the project will remain in the country, Pawar said taking potshots at the chief minister. Pawar is set to visit Nanar and meet the villagers on May 10.

He will be meeting villagers to understand their concerns over the project.

The Nanar issue is likely to soon get politically charged, given that major political parties such as the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP have opposed it. The locals have opposed it, citing that it would affect their mango orchards and other agriculture-based activities.

“The politics over Nanar project is not good. CM Fadnavis shouldn’t have threatened people by saying that it will be shifted to Gujarat if it doesn’t get land in Maharashtra. Even if the project goes to Gujarat it will remain in the country, as Gujarat is not in Pakistan,” Pawar said.

In order to stop the project from going out of the state, Pawar further suggested that the government should think of an alternative site for the same.

“If locals are opposing the project, shifting it to some other place in the state needs to be considered so that the project will come up in Maharashtra itself,” said the NCP chief.

Pawar also added that he would be able to speak on the issue further only after visiting the site.

Meanwhile, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik termed the announcement made by Subhash Desai, state industries minister and Shiv Sena leader, regarding the cancellation of the land acquisition notification a “publicity stunt.”

“Desai today announced that they have cancelled the notification, issued by the state industries department, that allows land acquisition for the refinery project. But such a decision needs prior approval of the state cabinet and cannot be made on a public platform,” Malik said in a statement.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was in Nanar on Monday to express his opposition to the project.