Maharashtra reports 4,757 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths

mumbai

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 21:56 IST

The state on Sunday reported fewer than 5,000 Covid-19 cases for a second straight day with 4,757 infections pushing the tally to 1,852,266. The toll went up to 47,734 with the addition of 40 deaths.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded 786 infections, taking the tally to 286,053, while 13 more deaths took the toll to 10,896 (after reconciliation of figures). Following Mumbai, Pune reported 622 cases (248 in rural parts, 263 in city and 111 in Pimpri-Chinchwad) and three deaths. Nagpur clocked 490 cases and five deaths, while Nashik reported 395 cases and one death. The state’s cumulative case fatality rate (CFR) stood at 2.58%.

According to a recent presentation made to the state cabinet by the public health department, Maharashtra’s growth rate (the pace at which cases are increasing) and the CFR have seen a significant drop.

According to data accessed by HT, the state had registered a CFR of around 4.38% on April 30, following which it was 3.10% on August 31 and was 2.58%, as of December 1. However, it continued to be higher than the national average of 1.45%. According to a daily report by the state’s medical education and drugs department of December 6, Maharashtra is preceded only by Punjab, which has a CFR of 3.16%. Gujarat, which had a higher CFR of around 2.42% in early October, saw it drop to 1.87% as of December 6.

The growth rate has also come down from 7.28% on April 30 to 0.31%, as of December 1. The doubling rate has also increased from 5.4 days on March 31 to 36.31 days on August 31 and then to 225 days as of December 1.

The recovery rate has also gone up from 12.91% on March 31 to 72% on August 31 and 92.49% as of December 1.

While the state was wary of a spike in cases post-Diwali, the trends have made state officials hopeful of not experiencing a rise, however, they have a word of caution as they expect a gradual rise from December-end.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, on Sunday said, “In many European countries, cases stabilised for around two-and-a-half months, post which, they saw a surge. If we go by that logic, cases started declining in Maharashtra from October and we might see a surge in January. However, it is right that recent trends do not pose a risk of a second wave, but we cannot be complacent and lower our guard.”

Of the 35 districts, the positivity rate in 14 districts is higher than the state average of 16%. Districts like Palghar, Raigad and Nashik have registered a positivity rate of more than 25%, data revealed. Maharashtra has till date tested 11,273,704 people.