e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally stands at 65,168 with 2,940 cases

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally stands at 65,168 with 2,940 cases

On the other hand, 1,084 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients in Maharashtra to 28,081.

mumbai Updated: May 30, 2020 21:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
99 patients succumbed to the disease during the day taking the death toll to 2,197, the state health department said.
99 patients succumbed to the disease during the day taking the death toll to 2,197, the state health department said.(HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,940 new coronavirus patients, taking the total number of cases in the state to 65,168.

99 patients succumbed to the disease during the day taking the death toll to 2,197, the state health department said.

On the other hand, 1,084 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients in Maharashtra to 28,081.

Out of 99 COVID-19-related deaths, 54 were reported from Mumbai alone.

However, 40 of the 99 deaths took place in the last two days while the rest occurred between May 6 to 27 but were reported late, the health department said.

So far 4,33,557 people have been tested so far in the state.

There are 3,169 containment zones, 5,51,660 people are in home quarantine and 72,681 are in institutional quarantine.

The doubling rate of patients is 17.5 days, better than 11.3 days last week, the statement said.

The state’s recovery rate is 43.07 percentwhile the mortality rate is 3.37 percent.

Out of the total 65,168 cases, 38,442 are from Mumbai alone. The state capital has also reported 1,227 deaths.

The worst-affected Mumbai Metropolitan Region area which includes Mumbai and surrounding areas accounts for 49,575 cases and 1,478 deaths.

Pune city has reported 6,583 cases and 300 deaths, Solapur city 826 cases and 66 deaths, Aurangabad city 1,425 cases and 64 deaths, Malegaon city 747 cases and 52 deaths.

tags
top news
Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains
Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended
In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In