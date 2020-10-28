Maharashtra sees fewer than 100 Covid-19 deaths second time in 3 days

mumbai

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:53 IST

The downward trend in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers continued on Wednesday with fewer than 100 fatalities reported for the second time in three days. The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 now stands at 43,554, with 91 reported on Wednesday. Of these, 31 were from Mumbai; 10 were from Nagpur; seven were from Pune (2 in Pune city, 2 in rural Pune, and 3 in Pimpri-Chinchwad); and 6 were from Nashik. October’s case fatality rate (CFR) is 2.53%, compared to 2.04% reported in September.

There were 6,738 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, pushing Maharashtra’s tally to 1,660,766 of which 129,746 are active cases. The most active cases are in Pune (24,033). With fewer reported cases this month, the daily testing average is 70,846 in October compared to 88,209 in September. In the last 24 hours, 68,846 tests were conducted and the positivity rate is 9.81%. The positivity rate for October is 14.2%.

Maharashtra’s chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said, “Though there is significant drop in cases, it should not lead to complacency. We are doing our best to bring the CFR down. The number of tests is in accordance with the infection and done as per requirement.”

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai (1,354 new cases) and Pune (rural) (313 new cases) were again among the highest contributors of Covid-19 cases in the state. Mumbai’s Covid tally now stands at 2,54,240. Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded 284 and 190 new cases on Wednesday, respectively. Nagpur reported 366 cases, while Satara, Solapur and Sangli added 269, 250 and 228 cases respectively. Mumbai Metropolitan Region accounted for 37% (2,502 new cases) of Maharashtra’s daily caseload and 42% (39 new deaths) of the Covid toll. “There is significant drop in the caseload and we expect both CFR and positivity rate to fall below 1% and 10% in the near future,” said an official from the health department.

Overall, Maharashtra’s CFR is 2.62%, compared to the national rate of 1.5%. The state’s positivity rate is 18.94%, after recording a significant dip over the past few weeks. The health department official admitted that the state machinery may be relaxing its vigilance with the declining number of new cases. “The tracing of contacts is poor in many districts, including Mumbai where the death rate is high,” they said.

However, the state has recorded fewer than 100 fatalities twice this week. On Monday, 84 deaths were recorded and on Wednesday, there were 91 new deaths. The last time recorded fatalities were in double digits was on June 7, when 91 deaths were recorded.

Maharashtra’s doubling rate has also improved. Ulhasnagar’s doubling rate is 103.72 days, followed by Bhiwandi-Nizampur (103.73 days), Mumbai (75 days), Thane (77 days) and Navi Mumbai (70 days). Chandrapur in Vidarbha has the lowest doubling rate in the state (39 days), according to the daily report released by a group headed by Neeraj Hatekar from the economics department of Mumbai University.

With 8,430 recoveries reported on Wednesday, the tally of the discharged patients is 1,486,926, bringing the recovery rate to 89.53%. There are 2,528,514 people in home quarantine and 12,988 in institutional quarantine in the state.