Man arrested for raping 11-yr-old girl at Cuffe Parade

mumbai Updated: Mar 17, 2020 17:08 IST
A 55-year-old man was recently arrested for raping an 11-year-old girl in Cuffe Parade area. During questioning, the accused also admitted to raping the survivor’s cousin sister a month ago.

The accused lives near the survivor’s house in a slum at Cuffe Parade.

The minor girl’s parents do petty jobs and often leave her alone at home while going to work.

“On Sunday, when the girl was alone at home the accused lured her by offering Rs 20 and called her to his home. He then allegedly raped the girl,” a police officer said.

When the girl’s parents returned in the evening, she narrated her ordeal. The parents took her to the Cuffe Parade police station and registered an FIR.

A manhunt was launched to nab the accused and he was arrested on Sunday night.

“During interrogation, he admitted to raping the survivor’s nine-year-old cousin around a month ago. Hence, the police added additional sections in the case,” said Rajkumar Dongare, senior inspector, Cuffe Parade police station.

The accused was charged with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

“We have arrested him on Sunday night and produced him in the court on Monday. He has been remanded in police custody up to March 24 by the court,” said Rajkumar Dongare, senior inspector, Cuffe Parade police station.

