Man who murdered wife last August arrested from Bhopal

Goregaon police on Tuesday traced and arrested a 36-year-old rickshaw driver who had allegedly strangled his wife to death over domestic fights on August 19, 2019 and tried to pass it off as suicide by hanging her from a pipe on the ceiling. After the post-mortem showed it was murder a case was registered against him, but the accused, Neeraj Gaud, 36, had fled from the city.

Gaud was traced to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and was subsequently arrested, said Harish Goswami, senior inspector, Goregaon police station. “He was produced before a court on Wednesday and has been remanded in police custody,” said Maheshkumar Thakur, police inspector, crime.

“After committing the murder Gaud, originally from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, took an express train and got rid of his mobile phone. We kept in touch with his family in Mumbai and UP. Based on an input and technical evidence, we traced him to Bhopal where he was working as daily wage labourer,” said a police officer.

Gaud and his deceased wife Pooja, 30, had an arranged married over a decade ago and have a 10-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. The couple lived in Sidha Rameshwar Nagar, a densely populated slum pocket in Goregaon (West). Gaud lived in a three-storey building with his wife, mother, brother, brother’s wife and kids.

Gaud killed Pooja on August 19, 2019 by strangulating her. A police officer said, “The post-mortem report showed that Gaud strangled his wife with his hands and then tried to make it look like suicide. According to probe, he was in an inebriated state when Pooja asked him to give money for their son’s school fees, which led to a fight.”

When this correspondent had visited the spot back then, Gaud’s mother had refused comments saying, “I do not know anything. My son has run away.”

However, a relative requesting anonymity had said, “That day I returned home around 7pm with my children and saw Gaud’s daughter and son crying. They told me their father pushed them out and locked the door. We then went upstairs and found her dead.”

“She was taken to hospital. Pooja’s brother came here and took both the children. Pooja never told us about the fights but we knew they used to fight a lot,” the relative said.