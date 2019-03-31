Maratha quota cut to 8%; seats in general category increase

Maharashtra has decided to restrict reservation for socially and economically backward castes (SEBC) or Marathas, to 8% of the total intake in post graduate medical and dental courses in government-run colleges, making more seats available for general category students. Private institutes, though, will have a 16% quota for Marathas.

On Saturday, HT had reported that the state common entrance test (CET) cell planned to have a uniform 16% SEBC quota in all institutes, which would have left the general category with just 4% seats.

However, the government, on Friday evening, conveyed to the cell that the Maratha quota needs to be halved in government colleges as 50% seats in these institutes are all-India quota (AIQ), which are filled by the Centre’s Directorate General of Health Services.

The state had earlier opined that the number of Maratha quota seats should be calculated by considering all the seats available in medical colleges, including AIQ seats. This is because the government resolution pertaining to SEBC quota says that it should be 16% of the total intake.

The government later decided to change its stance. “On Friday, we were told that the Maratha quota should be calculated by considering only the seats filled by the CET cell,” said Anand Rayate, commissioner, CET cell.

The CET cell issued a provisional seat matrix on Saturday according to which, general quota students will get 233 of 1,937 (12%) seats in government-run colleges and 36 of 460 (7.8%) seats in private institutes.

“Our problem is that we control only half the seats in government colleges. But we do have control over all the seats in private institutes,” said TP Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 04:05 IST