Mumbai cop files case against youth who stopped him for not wearing helmet

An attempt to become a local hero by policing a constable for not wearing a helmet ended in an anti-climax in police custody for a youth and two passers-by in Kherwadi on Sunday evening.

While the trio was first remanded in police custody for two days, and a 14-day judicial remand later, the constable got a traffic ticket of Rs 500 for not wearing helmet. The video of the incident that took place on Sunday evening has gone viral on WhatsApp.

Shot by one local resident, Ashok Gavas, the video begins with Pawan Sayyadni stopping constable Pandrinath Ramu from riding his bike without a helmet, while another local Vishwas Satu Shirodkar looks on. Angry, Pawan pulls out the keys of the bike, saying he won’t return them as Ramu is not wearing a helmet. While Ramu tries to reason with Pawan, asking him to come to the chowky, the youth keeps shouting at him, repeatedly asking, “Where’s your helmet?” As other passers-by try to calm him down, he retorts: “I had to pay Rs 1,000 fine.”

The drama ends only after an acquaintance hands over the helmet to Ramu. When Ramu asks Pawan why he is targeting him, he responds, “It is the law of the land.” He then abuses the constable, warning him against flouting rules. Pawan gives the keys only after Ramu gets on to the bike wearing his helmet.

Once out of the area, Ramu registered a case against Pawan, Gavas and Shirodkar under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint).

“During our investigation, we found they were under the influence of alcohol,” said Subhash Jadhav, senior inspector, Nirmal Nagar police station.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 11:59 IST