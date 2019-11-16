e-paper
Mumbai doctor injects himself with poison, body found on hostel terrace: Cops

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained but preliminary probe has suggested he injected himself with a poisonous substance, the official added.

mumbai Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
A 28-year-old resident doctor of civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel in central Mumbai allegedly committed suicide by injecting himself with poison, police said on Saturday.
A 28-year-old resident doctor of civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel in central Mumbai allegedly committed suicide by injecting himself with poison, police said on Saturday.

Pranay Jaiswal’s body was found on the terrace of his hostel inside the hospital campus on Saturday morning, an official said.

Jaiswal, a resident of Amravati, was a final year Master’s student and was reportedly under depression over the last six months, he added.

“He was an inmate of the hostel for the past three years. On Friday night, he did not return to his room and his colleagues mounted a search. His body was found on the terrace of the hostel on Saturday morning,” the official said.

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained but preliminary probe has suggested he injected himself with a poisonous substance, the official added.

“The post mortem report will give more clarity. Our probe into the incident is underway. We have registered an accidental death case,” the Bhoiwada police station official said.

