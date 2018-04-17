Mumbai drug bust: Cops focus on Rajasthan village to nab heroin

Bhawani Mandi, a village in Jhalawar district in Rajasthan that borders Madhya Pradesh, has become the focal point for the Mumbai anti-narcotic cell which made two big seizures of heroin from there in the past few months.

Kailash Jain, a resident of the village, has emerged as the kingpin who supplies the drug to different parts of India, especially to Mumbai and Delhi. Jain was arrested by ANC in 1999 but managed to get bail. A team of ANC officials raided Bhawani Mandi, stayed there for eight days, but failed to arrest Jain.

ANC received Jain’s location on two occasions at different places but drew a naught after they found the places shut. “The local police were not too co-operative. Jain is well entrenched in the village and nobody was willing to share his details because of his influence.,” said an ANC official, requesting anonymity.

Sunil Kumar, senior inspector, Bhawani Mandi police station in Jhalawar district said, “We are not aware about Kailash Jain.” But Sunil Kumar went on to say that heroin peddling is high as the area cultivates opium. “Last year, we registered 15 different cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Also, adjoining our jurisdiction is the Madhya Pradesh border, where the cultivation and supply of opium is high.”

Jain’s name came up after the recent arrest of 40-year-old Mangilal Kajodmal Meghwal who was arrested with 4.1kg of heroin worth Rs6.15 crore on Saturday. Jain was also named by Gautam Singh Omkar Singh, 55, and Bunty Ali 23 – natives of Pachpahar town in Jhalawar district – who were arrested in October 2017 in Mumbai with 1.4kg of heroin worth Rs2.8 crore.

After Meghwal’s arrest, ANC is trying to find the links to Jain in Jhalawar. “After the main accused’s arrest, we will get a clue on where the drug comes from. We are also looking out for a Mumbai-based woman to whom Meghwal was going to deliver the consignment,” said Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police, ANC. The woman who has two residences at Santacruz and Grant Road, mixes chemicals into pure heroin to double the quantity for a profit, said ANC officials. Police suspect that the drug is either brought from Pakistan or from Madhya Pradesh. “The cultivation of opium is permitted there.But, locals keep some of the opium with them and make heroin,” said a senior ANC officer.