Mumbai Marathon: Carry your bottles to reduce plastic

mumbai

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 01:02 IST

With an aim to cut down on plastic waste, participants of Sunday’s Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 (TMM) have been encouraged to carry their own water bottles.

Organisers of the event announced that they have started a bring-your-own-bottle (BYOB) initiative for the runners, through which they expect cut down on the use of 70,000+ plastic bottles. “Water stored in bubble jars at water-filling stations will be dispensed in paper cups or can be refilled by runners. There will be no plastic bottles served at the venue. There will be designated water-refilling stations at the venue holding area, both pre-and post-finish points and on the course,” said Vivek Singh, joint managing director, Procam International, organiser of the marathon.

Singh said they will also provide participants with reusable sling bags of cloth as they wanted to cut down on polythene. The organisers have also arranged for food waste from the event to be composted and reused as manure.

The development comes after the organisers of the marathon had announced that the event would be a “fully waste-managed event”. They have also tied up with the civic body to manage, segregate and process waste generated during the event.

On Sunday, 11 years after he completed his 100th run at Mumbai Marathon, Hirendra Kurani, 64, will be running his 200th marathon. His competition: His own record of three hours, 44 minutes and 35 seconds to complete the full marathon (42km).

Kurani, a businessman, has completed 183 full marathons and 16 ultra-marathons over a span of 18 years.

The 64-year-old businessman’s longest race was a 100-km one, which he completed at the age of 53 in Switzerland within 11 hours, 14 minutes and 47 seconds.

The 64-year-old, who is a non-resident Indian, has been ensuring that he returns to the country to participate in the marathon every year.

Brothers, 91 and 88, set for run; family to join in

For 91-year-old Madhav Nene, a former government employee, running is a way to feel young. “It is necessary for one to be healthy and fit,” says Nene, who, along with his 88-year-old brother Vasant Nene, will be taking part in Tata Mumbai Marathon for the second time. “I started running after turning 90,” says Nene. This year, the whole Nene family will be joining the brothers for the run. While Madhav’s nephew would be running 42km this year, his two female relatives will take part in the dream run. “I do nothing different, just walk normally. When they see me running, they appreciate it,” says Madhav.

My escorts are my eyes: ‘Sporty Sikh’

Family members of visually challenged Amarjeet Singh Chawla, 64, say he has been running a marathon every weekend of the year. He will be running his 125th half-marathon and 200th marathon on Sunday. “I have decided that next year’s Mumbai Marathon will be my 151st half marathon. I plan my runs on the basis of that,” said Chawla, who was diagnosed with macular degeneration, one of the leading reasons behind vision loss, at the age of 13. He lost his eyesight completely when he was 40. “My escorts act like my eyes... They say that I am a fun company to keep,” says Chawla, fondly called ‘Sporty Sikh’ by his friends.