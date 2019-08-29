e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 30, 2019

Mumbai Police’s lawyer asks for ₹5-lakh bribe, arrested

According to the officials, public prosecutor Mangesh Arote is representing the Mumbai Police in the Himalaya Bridge collapse case. On March 14, the bridge near CSMT collapsed, killing seven and injuring over 31 people.

mumbai Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:09 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
According to the officials, public prosecutor Mangesh Arote is representing the Mumbai Police in the Himalaya Bridge collapse case. Image used for representative purpose.
According to the officials, public prosecutor Mangesh Arote is representing the Mumbai Police in the Himalaya Bridge collapse case. Image used for representative purpose.(AFP file photo)
         

The city anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials arrested a 39-year-old public prosecutor on Thursday while he was accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from a man accused in a forgery case. According to the officials, public prosecutor Mangesh Arote is representing the Mumbai Police in the Himalaya Bridge collapse case. On March 14, the bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) collapsed, killing seven and injuring over 31 people. The Azad Maidan police had arrested four accused on charges of culpable homicide, including a retired chief engineer.

The ACB officials said Arote had demanded a bribe of ₹5 lakh for arguing in favour of an accused in a Mumbai Crime Branch case of 2006. Arote was the public prosecutor for a forgery case in which two businessmen were booked. They were arrested and later charge sheeted in the case and are currently out on bail.

The two had moved an application in the court seeking deletion of certain sections from the case.

Arote allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh from one of the accused for not arguing against them during the court hearing. As the accused did not want to pay Arote, he filed a complaint with ACB, the official added. ACB officials verified his complaint and arrested Arote in the court premises while he was accepting ₹50,000. Arote has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 23:24 IST

tags
more from mumbai
top news
    trending topics
    Fit India MovementNational Sports DayNarendra ModiJoker trailerShahid KapoorArvind KejriwalRRBSSC JHTVirat KohliXiaomi Redmi Note 8Kargil GirlPriyanka ChopraGanesh Chaturthi 2019INX Media CasePakistanDhyan ChandReliance Jio FiberSaaho Review
    don't miss