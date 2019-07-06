Mumbai receives 62% of July average rain

Mumbai received 62% of its total July rain in just the first six days of the month.

The monthly average rainfall for July is 840.7mm. The city recorded 521.6mm rain from July 1 till 5.30pm on Saturday. The highest rainfall in the month of July, over the past 10 years, was recorded in 2014 with 1,468.5mm rain. Last year, the July total was 1,138.8mm.

It rained heavily between July 1 and July 2 when the city recorded 375.2mm rain over 24 hours, the highest in 14 years and second highest in 45 years.

Over the past 24 hours (between 8.30am on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday), Santacruz weather station recorded 77.8mm (heavy) rain, of which, 38mm was recorded between 8.30pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday. Similarly, Colaba recorded 54.2mm (moderate) over 24 hours with 31.4mm recorded between 8.30pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday.

On Saturday, the city recorded 9mm rain (light) in south Mumbai and 32.1mm rain (moderate) in the suburbs between 8.30am and 8.30pm.

The weather bureau has issued a forecast for “intermittent showers in the city and suburbs with heavy rain at a few places” for Sunday, and “intermittent rain with heavy showers at isolated areas” for Monday.

“The southwest monsoon is active over the Mumbai coast and surrounding areas. While Palghar, Thane and other areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) may witness heavy to very heavy showers, Mumbai can expect few heavy showers over the next 48 hours,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Areas in south Konkan are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy showers till Monday,” the official said.

IMD’s district-wise rain forecast said heavy rain is expected across isolated areas between Tuesday and Wednesday.

