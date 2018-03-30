Mumbai’s airport Metro will have a train every 15 minutes

The dedicated Metro service between the two international airports -- Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) in Santacruz and proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) -- will have a train every 15 minutes, with five-six stations covering the 40-km distance.

According to officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the implementing agency for most Metros in the city, the frequency and the number of stations (which are fewer compared to other suburban Metros) have been decided keeping the speed of the Metro in mind. The airport corridor is likely to run at a speed of 90km an hour, higher compared to the other Metros that are being planned at a speed of 30km an hour. In case of other Metros, a station will come up at a distance of 1-2km.

UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “The model is based on Delhi Metro’s airport corridor. People going to the airports wouldn’t want to halt at every station. Fewer stations will ensure high speed and faster travel.”

The planning authority has estimated a daily ridership of 5 lakh for the corridor, which is much lower than other Metros. The estimated ridership for Metro-4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali), connecting south Mumbai to the neighbouring Thane, is 13 lakh a day, according to a presentation by Madan at a recent conference.

Madan said the Delhi airport corridor gets a Metro every 10 minutes, which is lower than the frequency for other Metros (train every two-three minutes).

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is preparing the detailed project report for the airport corridor. “The DPR is in the final stages and should be ready by April-end,” Madan said.

The line-9, as it is being planned, will also be partially underground. The 8-km stretch starting from the Santacruz airport will be underground, and will later come out along the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road.

While the financial model of the corridor is yet to be worked out, MMRDA’s estimated cost is Rs15,000 crore.