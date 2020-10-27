e-paper
Mumbai News / Mumbai's minimum temperature drops slightly, winter still month away, says IMD

Mumbai’s minimum temperature drops slightly, winter still month away, says IMD

The MeT bureau clarified that while temperatures have dropped and may remain low for the next couple of days, winter was still at least a month away.

mumbai Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The IMD had declared the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from north Maharashtra on Monday.
The IMD had declared the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from north Maharashtra on Monday.(AFP)
         

Mumbai’s suburbs on Tuesday experienced a nip in the air as the minimum temperatures dropped to 22 degrees Celsius, a three-degree drop from 25 degrees Celsius the previous day.

The Santacruz weather station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius which was one degree below the normal temperature of 23 degrees Celsius. The Colaba station recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature of around 23 degree Celsius with partly cloudy sky is expected over the next two days, according to the IMD’s forecast.

The MeT bureau clarified that while temperatures have dropped and may remain low for the next couple of days, winter was still at least a month away.

Also read: Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy

“Temperature dropped slightly on Tuesday but it is not an indication of the onset of winter. As monsoon will start withdrawing from Mumbai, it is expected that humidity will decrease and temperatures will be recorded around 22-23 degrees. Low temperatures may continue for a couple more days,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD. However, the onset of winter will begin only in December as usual, he added.

There was no change in the withdrawal line of monsoon from north Maharashtra. The IMD had declared the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from north Maharashtra on Monday. The withdrawal is likely to start on Wednesday. The line of withdrawal passes through Dahanu in north Konkan, Nashik, north-central Maharashtra, parts of Marathwada and entire Vidarbha. Monsoon withdrawal from other parts of the Konkan coast, including Mumbai, is expected over the next 24 hours, the IMD said. This is expected to be one of the most delayed withdrawals from the city over past 10 years.

top news
