Mumbai’s new development plan to be implemented only after 2 months

The city’s new development plan (DP) 2034 will be implemented only after two months.

The state issued a corrigendum on Friday stating that DP 2034 will come into effect from September 1.

The government published the gazette for DP and Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034 on May 23. DP is blueprint for use of land in the city for the next 20 years, while DCPR is a set of rules framed for its implementation. The DP and DCPR were to come into force one month after the gazette was published. The deadline to submit objections to the DCPR ended on Friday.

The DP has been divided into two parts – sanctioned (the one prepared after including the objections and suggestions) and excluded part or EP. The excluded part of DCPR and DP – the section to which the state has made substantial changes – has been uploaded without DP sheets. The sheets, ward-wise maps showing the provisions of the DP, for the island city are ready, while the ones for the western and eastern suburbs will be ready soon.

While citizens are still sending their suggestions and objections to the excluded part, they will have to be given one month to study the sheets once they are uploaded either on the state or BMC website. This is why the state has extended the deadline for implementation of DP, according to the corrigendum.

Dr Nitin Kareer, principal secretary (urban development), said, “Until the new DP and DCPR are implemented, the earlier DP 1991 will continue to be in effect.”

Urban planners have praised the move. Vilas Nagalkar, city-based architect, said, “It is a timely move. There will not be any ambiguity to check which set of rules (DCR 1991 or DCR 2034) would be applied to projects, as there is more clarity now. The new DCPR had 40% of the excluded part, which would have stalled approvals for projects until it is finally sanctioned.”