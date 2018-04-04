Mumbai’s second centre to tackle substance abuse set up at GT Hospital

On World Health Day, Mumbai will get its second de-addiction treatment center (DTC). The facility will be inaugurated at GT Hospital on Saturday. Psychiatrists heading the project said the new facility will also help bring down the number of petty crimes fueled by substance abuse.

Dr Mukund Tayade, medical superintendent of GT Hospital, which is run by the state public health department, said, a dedicated DTC center will help them focus on patients suffering psychological and physiological impacts of substance abuse and offer specialised treatment funded by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

“We will have a dedicated psychologist — a post that wasn’t previously sanctioned for the existing DTC center — to counsel patients daily. Though we might come under KEM Hospital’s nodal center initially, we will soon seek autonomy once patient flow increases,” said Tayade.

Dr Sarika Dakshita, assistant professor of psychiatry department at GT Hospital and consultant psychiatrists for inmates of Byculla jail, said the rate of petty crimes related to substance abuse is quite high. But she said the number can decrease through dedicated DTC centers.

“Currently, there is no budgetary provision for the project. However, the ministry offers financial assistance for paying salaries, medication and screening kits, which include expenses for DTC center. Through this centre, we hope to lessen the number of crimes related to substance abuse,” said Dr Dakshita.

Existing centre at KEM Hospital

Set up in 1992, DTC center at KEM Hospital was the only dedicated in-patient care unit for substance abuse patients in the city until recently. The 30-bedded unit has an out-patient count of 150, including new and follow-up cases.