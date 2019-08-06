Mumbai’s two Metro lines get a fillip

mumbai

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:28 IST

In a major boost to connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the executive committee of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) approved tenders for the civil construction of Metro-5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) and appointed general consultants for Metro-5 and Metro-9 (Dahisar-Mira Bhayander and Andheri E to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport).

The committee, headed by chief secretary of the state government, gave its approval to appoint Afcons Infrastructure Ltd to partly design and construct the elevated viaduct of Metro-5. It appointed a consortium of Systra (France), Consulting Engineers Group Ltd and Systra MVA Consulting (India) as general consultants for Metro-5 and 9.

The committee also gave its approval for the appointment of Epicons Consultant Pvt. Ltd. as project management consultants for Metro Bhavan in Aarey. The Bhavan will be a centralised operation and control centre for Metro corridors in the metropolitan region. The state government has planned 13 corridors in and around the city.

Metro-5 and 9 will give a much needed boost to connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Metro-5 will be the first Metro to provide connectivity between the growing urban centres of Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan. The 24-km-long line will have 17 stations, with an expected ridership of 2.29 lakh passengers by 2021.

Metro-9, on the other hand, will also provide interconnectivity among the existing Western Express Highway, Western Railway, Metro 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Metro 7(Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E)).

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “Developing a Metro line or two isn’t the need of the hour. Considering the traffic chaos, downgrading air quality and endangering environment, what we need is total connectivity, which will induce car owners to take the public transport and hence our focus is to develop all Metro lines.”

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 23:28 IST