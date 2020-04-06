e-paper
Mumbai woman stuck in Delhi thanks Maharashtra CM for help

The woman, Elizabeth Pingale, said that she felt like her own brother was standing behind her in the Chief Minister.

mumbai Updated: Apr 06, 2020 21:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.(HT file photo)
         

A Mumbai resident stuck in Delhi due to the national lockdown has expressed her gratitude for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for coming to her aid in the hour of crisis and making arrangements for her accommodation in the Maharashtra Sadan there.

The woman, Elizabeth Pingale, said that she felt like her own brother was standing behind her in the Chief Minister.

“The moment the CM called me his sister, I realised my brother is firmly standing behind me to support,” Pingale was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the state government.

A resident of Mulund in Mumbai, Pingale was placed under quarantine after she had landed at the Delhi international airport on March 22 as per the protocol put in place to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

“After my quarantine period got over, I had to vacate the place. The alternative accommodation offered to me was not acceptable to me, and I could not travel to Mumbai due to the restrictions” she recalled.

Pingale said she shot a video of her woes and shared it with her friends which somehow reached the CM, who contacted her personally.

“CM Uddhav Thackeray called me his sister and said I need not worry. ‘My government will take care of you’ were his comforting words when I had no clue about my next step in the national capital. It felt like my brother is standing behind me firmly and supporting me. I have been given a room in Delhi-based Maharashtra Sadan,” she said.

“Now, I am not in a haste to return to Mumbai. The accommodation is comfortable,” she said.

