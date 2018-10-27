Mumbaiites face threat of water cut after Diwali

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may impose water cuts across Mumbai after Diwali, as there isn’t enough water to last the city till next year’s rains.

The seven lakes and dams that supply water to Mumbai have reserves to last the city only for another 283 days, instead of the 314 days until the 2019 monsoon sets in. This is a 9% shortfall compared to water levels at the same time last year.

“We cannot deny that there is less water in the lakes this year,” said a senior civic official, on the condition of anonymity.

“We will take stock of lake levels, review it with the state’s irrigation department and may impose water cuts across the city after the festival of Diwali,” the official said.

Civic officials said the BMC was considering an alternative to the water cuts: the Bhatsa Dam in Thane, owned by the state government, supplies 5,75,700 million litres of water — about 50% of Mumbai’s water supply. The rest is reserved for irrigation and for water supply in Thane . “We could request the irrigation department to let us borrow more water from the dam’s reserves,” said another

official. The remaining 50% of the city’s water comes from the other six lakes and dams.

Currently, Bhatsa dam is filled to 85.4%. In the beginning of October, when the BMC took stock of water levels, the dam was not filled to capacity, and only had 90.7% water.

On October 24, all seven lakes and dams supplying water to the city had 84.8% of their capacity, or 12,28,423 million litres, compared to the 14,33,958 million litres available on the same day last year.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 00:30 IST