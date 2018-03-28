 Mumbaiites, your sea link drive from Worli to Versova may cost Rs 300 | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Mumbaiites, your sea link drive from Worli to Versova may cost Rs 300

The implementing agency of the project, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is looking at one-way toll charges of Rs210 for a car on the VBSL.

mumbai Updated: Mar 28, 2018 14:39 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Like the Bandra-Worli sea link, the Versova-Bandra sea link will also be a cable-stayed bridge.
Like the Bandra-Worli sea link, the Versova-Bandra sea link will also be a cable-stayed bridge.

While travelling across the sea will be a delight in the city, it will also be heavy on Mumbaiite’s pockets. By the time the Versova-Bandra sea link (VBSL) project is ready, a drive across the Bandra-Worli sea link and VBSL will cost almost Rs300.

The implementing agency of the project, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is looking at one-way toll charges of Rs210 for a car on the VBSL. If the 10km sea link is ready by 2021, its deadline as of now, the charges on Bandra-Worli sea link would have also seen revision of upto Rs80-Rs90.

The rates will vary for tempos, trucks and buses.

The Maharashtra government has approved a triennial hike of 18% on the Bandra-Worli sea-link. The charges are going to be revised this year starting April and the next revision is expected in 2021, an official confirmed. The sea-link was opened for public in 2009.

For the VBSL too, the planning authority aims to complete the project of Rs7,502 crore by raising loans against a toll concession period till 2052.

The VBSL is a part of the state’s ambitious coastal road project that aims to connect South Mumbai to the western suburbs.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be building Phase-1 of the project from princess street flyover to Bandra-Worli sea link.

Interestingly, there are no talks of charging a toll on the first phase of the coastal road as the richest civic body in Asia is constructing it using its funds.

