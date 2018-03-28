Mumbaiites, your sea link drive from Worli to Versova may cost Rs 300

While travelling across the sea will be a delight in the city, it will also be heavy on Mumbaiite’s pockets. By the time the Versova-Bandra sea link (VBSL) project is ready, a drive across the Bandra-Worli sea link and VBSL will cost almost Rs300.

The implementing agency of the project, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is looking at one-way toll charges of Rs210 for a car on the VBSL. If the 10km sea link is ready by 2021, its deadline as of now, the charges on Bandra-Worli sea link would have also seen revision of upto Rs80-Rs90.

The rates will vary for tempos, trucks and buses.

The Maharashtra government has approved a triennial hike of 18% on the Bandra-Worli sea-link. The charges are going to be revised this year starting April and the next revision is expected in 2021, an official confirmed. The sea-link was opened for public in 2009.

For the VBSL too, the planning authority aims to complete the project of Rs7,502 crore by raising loans against a toll concession period till 2052.

The VBSL is a part of the state’s ambitious coastal road project that aims to connect South Mumbai to the western suburbs.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be building Phase-1 of the project from princess street flyover to Bandra-Worli sea link.

Interestingly, there are no talks of charging a toll on the first phase of the coastal road as the richest civic body in Asia is constructing it using its funds.