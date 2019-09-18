Not against Metro, but state should look at options for car shed: Ramesh

mumbai

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:39 IST

Former Union environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said he was not against Metro projects in Mumbai, but the state should explore alternatives to construct a car depot for Metro-3 project, instead of Aarey Colony.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the Mumbai Congress, Ramesh taunted the ruling Shiv Sena for only making speeches and not doing anything concrete.

“Our politics will never match that of Shiv Sena’s. We will remain political foes. But sometimes in matters of environment, they take the right stand, for which I should congratulate them. Also, the Shiv Sena should move beyond giving mere statements on Aarey Colony. They should explain it to their alliance partner BJP, as to how it is important to Save Aarey Colony,” he said.

Ramesh visited the car depot construction site in Aarey along with former city chief Sanjay Nirupam.

The former minister in a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks of conserving environment, but his actions are of destruction. We are not against development, considering Mumbai is a financial capital, but the location of car depot should be shifted to available alternatives.”

“The Aarey car depot is the start. It’s the opening in the door for further development…This is about balancing urban development and environment,” Ramesh said.

