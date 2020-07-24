e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Parents in Mumbai welcome new guidelines on online learning for students upto Class 2

Parents in Mumbai welcome new guidelines on online learning for students upto Class 2

mumbai Updated: Jul 24, 2020 01:27 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Parents in the city welcomed the state education department’s recent decision to allow online learning for students up to Class 2. Many, however, said the government has to regulate the timings prescribed and should ensure that schools follow all the guidelines to conduct online classes.

“Students in the lower classes require some form of interaction with their teachers and peers even if it is not actual ‘learning’. Considering the current situation, kids cannot go out and play or meet their friends. Having an online session helps them at least meet their teachers and peers virtually,” said Avantika Sinha, an Andheri-based parent.

Arundhati Chavan, president of the PTA United Forum, said that schools should adhere to all the norms laid down by the government concerning such classes. “For the younger students, these classes should be more on the lines of interaction than one-way teaching. This will keep kids engaged without putting them under too much stress. Timings laid down by the government also need to be followed. The government should keep schools in check as far as these norms are concerned,” she said.

On Wednesday, the education department amended its earlier standard operating procedures (SOPs) for online classes in the state and allowed schools to conduct e-classes for students from pre-primary to Class 2. As per the new guidelines, pre-primary students can attend up to 30 minutes of daily online instruction from Monday to Friday. This has to primarily consist of assisting and guiding parents about the education of their children. Students of Classes 1 and 2 can attend two sessions of 30 minutes each daily.

Swati Popat Vats, president of the Early Childhood Association, said, “As we grapple with this pandemic, I am very happy with the revised guidelines of the Maharashtra government. It is high time that all the states realise that banning something is not going to help the students, parents, or teachers. Our priority right now should be that the education of our children will continue in developmentally appropriate ways.”

top news
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities
India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities
14-year-old patient raped in India’s largest Covid-19 facility
14-year-old patient raped in India’s largest Covid-19 facility
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Covid update: India-Israel creating voice test; PM Modi’s vaccine message
Covid update: India-Israel creating voice test; PM Modi’s vaccine message
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In