Rain throws life out of gear in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 01:11 IST

Incessant downpour since Friday night led to flood-like situations in various cities such as Nashik, Palghar, Mahad, Roha; several dams touching their full capacity; and rivers flowing above the danger mark. However, in a relief for the drought-hit Marathwada region, Hingoli and Nanded witnessed heavy showers, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Various parts of Maharashtra, including Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Raigad, Kolhapur, and Pune districts received heavy rainfall. Nashik region in north Maharashtra got an average 190mm rain between 8:30am Friday and 8:30am Saturday. The water level of Godavari river crossed the danger mark, while Gangapur and Darna dams reached 87% and 88% of their capacities. As excess water was released from Gangapur dam into the Godavari, people living along the banks were alerted by the state disaster management authority. A bridge on Godavari, at Saykheda, was shut owing to the rising water levels.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, between 8:30am Friday and 8:30am Saturday, Mahad got 190mm rain, Roha 290mm and Palghar 240mm. Drought-hit areas of Himayatnagar in Nanded district and Kalamnuri in Hingoli recorded 100mm and 90mm rain between Friday and Saturday morning, respectively. The downpour in Raigad district led to swelling of Savitri, Amba, Kundalika, Gadhi and Patalganga rivers, flooding several villages in the district.

According to the Mantralaya control room, in Konkan and western Maharashtra, 13,191 cusec of water was discharged from Warna dam, while two gates of Koyna dam were opened to discharge 13,527 cusec of water till 2pm on Saturday. Water was also released from Mulshi dam in Pune district. In Palghar district, heavy rains prompted authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions on Saturday. Several villages were marooned and arterial roads were shut by the administration. With the Dhamni dam on Surya river reaching 95% of its capacity, the authorities discharged 16,000 cusec excess water, said district collector Kailash Shinde, aggravating the flooding in the region.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 01:11 IST