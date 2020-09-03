e-paper
Raj Thackeray’s letter to Uddhav for reopening temples carries a warning

Maharashtra has most number of Covid 19 patients in the country and the state government is wary of it increasing further.

mumbai Updated: Sep 03, 2020 12:24 IST
Naresh Kamath | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Naresh Kamath | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
MNS chief Raj Thackeray has joined other opposition parties in demanding reopening of temples in Maharashtra.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray has joined other opposition parties in demanding reopening of temples in Maharashtra.(HT Photo)
         

Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has now joined the ranks of other opposition leaders demanding the reopening of temples saying people will forcibly reopen temples if this demand is neglected. Raj wrote a letter to his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray expressing disappointment over government’s refusal to accede to the demands.

“I do wonder if the government is in a trance or daze and has turned a deaf ear to the reverent sentiments of Hindus,” MNS chief’s letter says.

Also Read: Opposition corners Sena-led Maharashtra goverment over reopening temples

He further stated that “The citizens need solace and pray to God to save them from this catastrophe. I firmly believe that the government should not be an obstacle between God and its devotees.”

He expressed confidence saying Hindus will abide by all the regulations set by the government. “However, if the government ignores the pleas of the people in this respect, we will then have to put aside the restrictions and march ahead to see our God,” said Raj in his letter.

Also Read: Covid-19: Metro services to remain shut in Maharashtra

The opposition parties like the BJP, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) have all agitated for the reopening of temples. On Monday, Prakash Ambedkar also led a protest outside the Pandharpur temple at Solapur. Ambedkar was allowed to enter the temple for some time.

