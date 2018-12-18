Rescued battle for life in six Mumbai hospitals

As a fire broke out in the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in MIDC, Marol, in Andheri on Monday afternoon, those rescued were rushed to six hospitals – RN Cooper Hospital, Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari, Holy Spirit Hospital and Seven Hills hospital in Andheri, Hiranandani hospital in Powai, and Siddharth hospital in Goregaon.

ESIC Hospital has 283 functional beds, of which 163 were occupied.

Twenty patients were admitted to RN Cooper Hospital, of which four patients are in critical condition. Two, a man and woman, people were brought dead and were being identified at the time of going to press.

“Most suffered injuries while trying to jump out of the building,” said assistant medical officer of the hospital.

The family of an MIDC resident Nivruti Kamble, 60, a former tailor who was being treated at the ECIS hospital for jaundice, was visiting him when the fire broke out.

“Two of his daughters took the rope to escape and suffered injuries to their arms,” said Shobha Kamble, Nivruti’s sister, who was waiting outside the casualty ward.

Three people, two men and one women, were brought dead in the 60-70 age group were brought dead to the Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri. Of the 45 patients admitted , nine are in the ICU.

“Some have preexisting illness, but we are not able to identify them. This is proving to be a challenge,” said Lakshmi Sadadara, vice-president, Seven Hills Hospital.

“Some have inhalation injuries.” At the time of going to press, Rukmini Jadhav was looking for her two-month-old daughter at the hospital, who was being treated at ESIC Hospital.

While 43 patients were rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital, 41 were admitted. Of these, seven adult patients are in the ICU on ventilator support, and the condition of one patient is critical. Doctors said they were worried about the five children admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit, of which two may need ventilator support. A six-month-old girl was brought dead. “The body is kept in the mortuary. We are not sure if the child was already a patient at ESIC Hospital or died as a result of the fire there,” said Sneha Joseph, executive director Holy Spirit Hospital.

Deepak Sawant, state health minister, who visited Holy Spirit Hospital, said, “We will announce compensation on Tuesday. The state will pay for the treatment.”

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 00:51 IST