Sheena Bora case: ‘Indrani didn’t want anyone at flat after she killed daughter’

Former media baron and key accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea, did not want anyone to enter her Worli flat between April 24 and 26, 2012, the manager of the building told the court on Friday. This was the time when she had allegedly killed her daughter, Bora, and planned to kill her son Mikhail Bora, the manager said.

Bora was murdered on April 24, 2012 and her body was allegedly hidden first in the building garage in a suitcase.

Special public prosecutor for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bharat Badami and Kavita Patil, on Friday, examined Madhukar Khilji — a manager of Marlow building in Worli, where Mukerjea and her then husband Peter stayed — as the 28th witness.

Khilji told the court that Mukerjea introduced Bora to him and others as her sister. “On April 23, 2012, Indrani Mukerjea instructed me to not allow anyone in her absence in her flat. She also told me to not allow Rahul Mukerjea, Peter’s son] for the next two three days from April 23,” he told the court.

Acting on her instructions, Khilji said Rahul, who was allegedly going to get engaged to Sheena, was not allowed to enter the building. “On April 25-26, Rahul came to the society, but we didn’t allow him to enter the flat,” he said.

According to the CBI, after killing her daughter, Mukerjea had met Mikhail at her house over a few drinks. It is alleged that she spiked his drinks. He however escaped and survived.

The agency claimed that Indrani wanted to kill Mikhail as well and dump his and Bora’s bodies in Pan, a taluka in Raigad district. She had scheduled to execute her plan between April 24 and 25, 2012.

