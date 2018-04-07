Shiv Sena retains ward in Mumbai in BMC bypolls

The Shiv Sena, which is the ruling party in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), retained ward 173 in Sion in the civic bypolls that took place on Friday.

Sena’s Ramdas Kamble won the elections in Sion’s Pratiksha Nagar, considered to be Sena’s stronghold, by bagging 6,616 votes. Congress candidate Sunit Shetye won 4,961 votes.

The elections were scheduled after the death of Sena corproator Pralhad Thombare. Shetye is a Sena rebel,who joined the Congress after Sena refused his claim for candidature ahead of the election. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had announced to support Kamble last year.

Saturday’s victory for Sena means it retains 94 seats in the BMC, including those of the six former corporators from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) who defected to Sena and support from four independent candidates. The BJP has 85 seats, including support from two other corporators.

Shetye was defeated by 1,640 votes, despite Congress faring poorly the last time.