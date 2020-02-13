Sikh community sets up 15-bed facility for cancer patients in Chunabhatti

mumbai

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:40 IST

To celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the Sikh community has inaugurated a 15-bed facility for cancer patients and their families at Sri Guru Nanak Satsang Sabha at Chunabatti.

Satnam Singh Dham, president of the Gurudwara at Chunabatti, said that the shelter for cancer patients is among the first in the city wherein added facilities such as an air-conditioned room have been provided.

“We had a basic facility, wherein we could accommodate five families in the premises of our Gurudwara, that’s when we decided to upgrade and build a separate building for cancer patients. Here they could avail facilities such as food and stay at subsided rates of ₹400-₹500,” said Dham.

Around two years back, Guru Singh Sabha, Mumbai (Dadar Gurudwara), the apex body of gurudwaras in Mumbai, had announced that by November 2019, when the community celebrates the anniversary of Guru Nanak, they would set up 550 beds for cancer patients across the city.

“We have so far set up around 450 beds, the process is still on and we will complete the target of 550 very soon. We are following the teachings of Guru Nanak and helping those in need,” said Manmohan Singh, general secretary of Sri Guru Singh Sabha.