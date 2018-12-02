Six-hour Mumbai Central Railway block from 10.30am today

The Central Railway (CR) will conduct a six-hour block at Masjid station to dismantle a span and a girder of the foot overbridge on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) end on Sunday. Suburban services on the harbour and main line will remain cancelled between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

All north-bound and south-bound trains on the harbour line will remain shut. On the main line, slow trains will not operate between CSMT and Byculla, while services in the fast corridor will continue as usual.

Slow trains will be diverted to the fast line between Byculla and CSMT stations. In addition, CR will run special services between Wadala Road and Panvel stations, and Wadala Road and Bandra/Goregaon stations, at intervals of 15 minutes.

“Passengers are requested not to take any risks while travelling. They are requested to avoid travelling on extremely crowded trains, and stay away from footboards and rooftops,” said Sunil Udasi, CR spokesperson.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 00:11 IST