SpiceJet cancels flights from city to Vijayawada, Kanpur

mumbai

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 02:05 IST

Two SpiceJet flights, scheduled to fly from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Vijayawada and Kanpur respectively, were cancelled on Friday. The airline did not give a reason for the cancellations, causing passengers to take to social media to complain.

Moreover, several flights were delayed, including SG241 (Mumbai-Kolkata), which was reportedly delayed for around six hours, and SG 6431 (Mumbai-Hyderabad), which was delayed for more than four hours.

“Two morning departures from Mumbai to Kolkata and Hyderabad were delayed due to technical reasons on September 27. Two other flight departures from Mumbai to Vijayawada and Kanpur were cancelled today. Passengers had been informed accordingly. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers,” said a spokesperson for the airlines. However, the airline did not reveal the reason for the flight cancellation.

One of the passengers scheduled to fly to Kanpur, Harsha Gajavalli, tweeted, “Poor service from @flyspicejet again. Cancelled SG6435 [flight to Vijayawada] for no reason and no proper prior information. Have to wait so long for the alternative. Regret choosing spicejet!”

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 00:27 IST