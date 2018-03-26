Paper leak probe: How did Mumbai school get nod to conduct SSC exam?

The Amboli police, who are investigating the SSC paper leak case, are now looking into the role of the prime accused, Feroz Khan, in securing permission for the school to become a centre for the SSC exams.

According to sources, some revelations were made during the two-hour interrogation of the principal in the Mumbra school, Zakiya Mohammed Husain Shaikh, on Saturday. Khan is the vice-principal of the school.

“Zakiya Shaikh, during her interrogation, said it was the first time that her school had become an examination centre for SSC exams and it was because of Khan. He used to take her to the Vashi office of the education department, from where paper work was done to get permission. She said Khan had contacts and used to get the crucial and complicated paper work done swiftly,” said a source.

The source added that five invigilators were hired from outside for the centre as the school had not conducted the exam before. They were paid on a daily basis, the source said. Khan claimed that he had hired only one invigilator from outside.

Sources said the eligibility of the Mumbra school to become a centre is under the lens, as are Khan’s contacts in the education department. Shaikh has now been asked to be present at 11am on Monday for further interrogation. Police sources said the racket seems to point to involvement of more people and more details would emerge once Shaikh’s interrogation divulges the modus operandi of the prime accused.

The police have so far arrested four people in connection with the paper leak, including Feroz. The police said Feroz had never been given an appointment letter and used to open the seal of the question papers at 9.15am. The official time to open the question papers is 10.30am by two randomly chosen students. Feroz, who also runs a coaching centre in Ambernath, then allegedly used to send the question paper to his staff in the coaching centre. The question papers were then circulated to the students.