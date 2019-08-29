e-paper
Thursday, Aug 29, 2019

State to get its second cluster university

mumbai Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:03 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the formation of Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate (HSNC) University, which will bring together HR College and KC College in Churchgate, and the Bombay Teachers’ Training College in Colaba. All three colleges are part of the HSNC board.

This will be the second cluster university approved by the state government, after Dr Homi Bhabha State University (HBSU), a cluster of the Institute of Science (ISc), Elphinstone College, Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, and Secondary Training (ST) College.

Starting in the current academic year itself, these colleges will be de-affiliated from University of Mumbai (MU) and have a separate admission schedule, academic calendar, and exam and assessment pattern. “Since more than half of the first semester is already over, we have decided to introduce our new academic programs under the new university from the second semester. While our first year students will graduate from HSNC University, the second and third year batches will graduate from MU itself,” said a spokesperson for HSNC University.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 00:03 IST

