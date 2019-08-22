Students’ grades to decide teachers’ increments: State’s study draws flak

mumbai

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:12 IST

A recently-proposed pilot study by the government to check the feasibility of linking salary increments and promotions of teachers to the academic performance of students has been criticised by educationists.

In a letter issued by the education department on August 19, officials across various districts in the state have been asked to conduct the pilot on 25 teachers in the first phase. The move aims to understand if their performance can be assessed after looking at the learning outcomes of their students for three years.

“Designated officers have to study the feasibility of the move with 25 teachers in their respective districts and submit a report about the same by August 30,” reads the letter.

Teachers slammed the move and said that it is unfair to link their performance with the results of students. “While teachers do take efforts to ensure that their class gets the best possible result, scoring well depends on various other factors like the student’s geographical location and his/her family environment, among others. The performance of teachers should be judged on their sincerity towards teaching, use of innovation and the effort put into training students rather than looking only at learning outcomes,” said Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri who has recently written to the department against the proposal.

Vandana Krishna, secretary, school education and sports department, could not be reached for a comment despite several calls and messages. An official from the department, however, said that the proposal is only at an initial stage and its implementation would depend on what comes out in the pilot.

In 2017, the education department had come up with a similar provision of giving appraisals to primary teachers only if their schools had an A grade in the National Standards and Evaluation (Shala Siddhi) Programme. The provision, however, was not implemented after it got a lot of criticism from teachers. As per the standard practice, teachers get a higher pay/promotion on completion of 12 and 24 years of service.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 00:12 IST