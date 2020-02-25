e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Thackeray scraps appointments of Arvind Sawant, Ravindra Waikar

Thackeray scraps appointments of Arvind Sawant, Ravindra Waikar

mumbai Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:31 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

To avoid any trouble over office of profit violation, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray scrapped the appointments of Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Arvind Sawant and former minister Ravindra Waikar to the posts of the Maharashtra State Parliamentary Coordination Committee (MSPCC) chairman and chief coordinator in the chief minister’s office (CMO), respectively.

The orders, issued by the state general administration (GAD), which is headed by the chief minister, on February 20, stated both the leaders expressed unwillingness to take up the responsibility. “Considering the inability to accept the position, the state is cancelling the order for appointment of Ravindra Waikar as chief coordinator in the CMO,” stated one of the GRs.

The Constitution bars any elected representative from holding an additional office that gives him or her monetary gains and other perks. Both Sawant and Waikar were elevated to the post of cabinet ministers. While Sawant, as per the appointment order on February 14, was offered office space, official vehicle and staff, Waikar was granted only office space, which also led to rumours about their resignations. Waikar is a Shiv Sena MLA.

Sawant resigned from the position of Union minister of heavy industries from the Narendra Modi government in November last year, after a conflict between the Shiv Sena and BJP over sharing the chief minister’s position in Maharashtra after the state Assembly elections. His appointment was seen as rehabilitation of the two-term MP from Mumbai South parliamentary constituency who defeated Congress bigwig Milind Deora.

Waikar, a three-term MLA from Jogeshwari East Assembly constituency, is considered a loyalist of the Thackeray family. Despite that, he could not get a ministerial berth in the MVA government. His appointment as the chief coordinator in the CMO was also seen as his political rehabilitation.

top news
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
At midnight hearing, HC tells cops to ensure emergency treatment for Delhi violence victims
At midnight hearing, HC tells cops to ensure emergency treatment for Delhi violence victims
Communal riot rages on in Capital; 13 dead
Communal riot rages on in Capital; 13 dead
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News