Three-day delay in repair work of Mumbra road in Thane

The repair work on the Mumbra bypass, which was slated to begin from Tuesday, will now be postponed by at least three additional days.

The notification to begin the work has not yet been issued by the Thane and Palghar collectorate, which has led to the delay in the work schedule.

Additionally, the notification has also not been issued in the Thane rural areas while the material ordered by the Public Works Department (PWD) for the repairs has not been delivered.

The traffic department, however, claimed it was prepared for the start of the work.

Amit Kale, DCP, traffic, said, “We are ready with diversions and other measures from our side, however the collector’s office still has not issued any notification for the work. The work has been postponed for at least three days or may start only post further notification from the concern authorities.”

An officer from collector’s office said, “We wanted some road repairs, barricading, functioning street lights and sufficient manpower in the rural part of Thane before starting the work, as most of the traffic will be diverted from this area. Only after completing this work we will issue notification.”

The traffic situation in Thane, Navi Mumbai and some parts of Mumbai is set to feel the strain once the Panvel PWD begins work on the Mumbra bypass.

The bypass, which is a major route for heavy vehicles commuting towards JNPT, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Nasik and Bhiwandi, will be shut for traffic for more than two months after the restoration starts.