Uber launches speedboat service for Elephanta Islands, Mandwa from Mumbai

From February 1, Mumbaiites will be able to take speedboats between Gateway of India, Elephanta Islands and Mandwa Jetty. Uber launched UberBOAT, which would be available for passengers on the existing Uber mobile application.

A pilot launch, the boat services would be available as UberBOAT and UberBOAT XL. The UberBOAT will have a seating capacity for six-to-eight passengers, whereas UberBOAT XL’s will be for more than 10. Just like for cabs, passengers can book UberBOAT minutes before their journey. A passenger cannot book a single seat and the entire boat will have to be booked.

An UberBOAT will cost Rs 5,700 for a single journey and UberBOAT XL will cost Rs 9,500. A normal ferry takes 45 minutes to reach Elephanta Islands from Gateway of India, however, speedboats will take 25 minutes. Currently, 15 speed boats will be operated between the three routes.

In order to ensure safety of passengers, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has set up a helpline for emergencies.

“Boats are not the same as taxis and proper inspection and checking of the boats have been undertaken by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB),” said Sanjay Bhatia, chairman, Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT).

Mandwa jetty in Raigad district is frequently used by Mumbaiites when they head to Alibaug, a popular weekend destination.

