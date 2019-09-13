Uddhav’s jibe at BJP: ‘Have asked CM to make list of Sena seats too’

mumbai

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:41 IST

In an apparent dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said he has asked chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to prepare the list of seats for the Sena as well. Thackeray’s jibe comes after leaders from the BJP have made statements that the Sena could get fewer seats than the BJP in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Parleys are being conducted by second-rung leaders from both parties on the seat-sharing formula. In the last one month, many senior BJP leaders, including state president Chandrakant Patil, has said equal seat-sharing between the saffron parties would not be possible.

The Sena, meanwhile, has maintained that the seat-sharing formula will be based on what was announced earlier by Fadnavis. The CM had on February 18 said the two parties will split seats equally for the Assembly elections, after giving some seats to their smaller allies.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Thackeray said, “This time I have asked the chief minister to prepare the list for the Shiv Sena. I will then put that list before the party and will announce it… Everything [the formula] has been decided between me, the chief minister and Amit Shah. Let the elections be declared, you will know everything.”

Sena functionaries said Thackeray was irked by the statements by BJP leaders.

Thackeray said the seat-sharing discussions were in the final stages and an announcement will be made soon. He, however, refrained from commenting on the number of seats it expected to get at the end of the negotiations for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. There has been speculation that the Sena could end up getting a smaller share of seats in the alliance.

Meanwhile, Thackeray inducted NCP MLA Bhaskar Jadhav and former cop Pradeep Sharma in the Sena at a function held at Matoshree in Bandra. Jadhav had quit the Sena in September 2004 and later joined Sharad Pawar’s NCP. His re-entry will strengthen the Sena in Ratnagiri district.

Jadhav said, “Although I was in the NCP, at heart, I was a Shiv Sainik. I have rejoined the party today... I had already conveyed by decision to Sharad Pawar.”

Thackeray welcomed Jadhav in the party after 15 years and said, “Not just Guhagar, not just Ratnagiri, I am going to make him travel across Maharashtra and strengthen the party.”

Jadhav also clarified that Thackeray’s close aide Milind Narvekar had no role to play in him quitting the party.

After being formally inducted in the Sena, Sharma said that he idolised Sena founder Bal Thackeray since he was a police officer in Mumbai. Sharma, who has more than 100 encounters to his name, is likely to contest on a Sena ticket from Nallasopara, party insiders said. Sharma could be pitted against Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) chief Hitendra Thakur’s son Kshitij in Nalasopara. Kshitij is a sitting legislator from the Nalasopara constituency. The BVA has a stronger presence in the Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar belt and the contest on the seat will not be a cakewalk for the Sena.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 22:11 IST